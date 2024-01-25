Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $73.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

