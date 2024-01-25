Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $13,217,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $183.35 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $293.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,485.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

