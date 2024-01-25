Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,296,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 115,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 98,765 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $223.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

