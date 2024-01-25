Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 11,143 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $172,363,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,613,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.