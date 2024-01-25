Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 347 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

