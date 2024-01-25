Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Castle Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 3.9% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 210,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,919. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

