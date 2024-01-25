Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Avista alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avista

Avista Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVA stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. Avista has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avista by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.