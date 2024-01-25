B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Financial Comparison

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MAN GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.68 -$159.83 million ($2.55) -7.93

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A B. Riley Financial -4.16% -7.28% -0.54%

Dividends

MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.8%. B. Riley Financial pays out -156.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MAN GRP PLC/ADR beats B. Riley Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

(Get Free Report)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.