Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,276. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

