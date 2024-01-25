Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.27 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 4,800,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,867. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 51.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

