BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Darryl Schmidt Buys 225 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Darryl Schmidt bought 225 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.60 per share, with a total value of $20,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $93.03 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 43.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 16.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BANF

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.