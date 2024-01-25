Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $20.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,094 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $35,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $315,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.