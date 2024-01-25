Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Banner has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.02%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 703,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 397,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth $20,165,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $21,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 752,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,858,000 after acquiring an additional 182,905 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 950.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 167,240 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

