Barclays Trims WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Target Price to $79.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.75.

WEC stock opened at $79.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

