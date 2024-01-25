Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

