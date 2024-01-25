Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
NYSE:BHC opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
