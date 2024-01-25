Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on March 29th

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $14.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $234.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

