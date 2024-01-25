Benchmark Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $215.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $203.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.75. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

