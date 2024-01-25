Bitcoin Price Tops $39,934.02 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39,934.02 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $783.05 billion and $18.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.83 or 0.00595566 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00169788 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021425 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,608,618 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
