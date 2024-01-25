Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.53. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 253,072 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $694.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
