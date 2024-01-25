Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 7,549,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,024,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

