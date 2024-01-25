Black Swift Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.94. The company had a trading volume of 658,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,481. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.