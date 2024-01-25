Black Swift Group LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 155,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pool by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.27.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.92. 72,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,079. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.69. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

