Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $102,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $89,858,006 over the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.