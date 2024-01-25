Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.07 and its 200-day moving average is $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

