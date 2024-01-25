Black Swift Group LLC Has $38.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 12.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 108,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 28,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,622,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $316.53. 433,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,433. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $318.03. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

