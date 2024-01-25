Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 124,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

