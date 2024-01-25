Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 161,162 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZS stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 20,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,708. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $265.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

