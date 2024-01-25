Black Swift Group LLC Raises Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty comprises about 0.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.75. 288,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,346. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $164.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

