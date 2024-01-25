Black Swift Group LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the quarter. VanEck CLO ETF makes up about 1.3% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned 3.47% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

VanEck CLO ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 7,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

