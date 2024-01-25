Black Swift Group LLC Sells 161,165 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,165 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 156,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,370. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

