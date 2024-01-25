Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,393 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,812,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

