Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 17,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.51. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.