BMO Capital Markets Cuts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $66.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

