BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$15.15 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

TCN opened at C$14.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$9.03 and a one year high of C$15.04.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$167.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.06 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 24.36%. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.8388203 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Berman purchased 42,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,058.46. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.