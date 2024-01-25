BMO Capital Markets Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,550.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on FFH. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,520.00.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 186.8037249 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total value of C$1,237,660.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total transaction of C$1,237,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total transaction of C$619,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$944,499. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
