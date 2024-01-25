BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,467. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOK Financial by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

