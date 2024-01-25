BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $98.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 75,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,114. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after buying an additional 125,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

