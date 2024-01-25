Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.15.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$48.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$74.43.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. Insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

