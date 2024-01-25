Boralex Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLX. Desjardins raised Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.63.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$32.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$43.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

