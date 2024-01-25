BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

