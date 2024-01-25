BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Decreased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.5 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

