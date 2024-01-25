Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.57 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57, Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bread Financial Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. 1,245,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,295. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 389,000 shares of company stock worth $12,418,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.