Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 2,503 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 501,946 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.