Breakwater Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy
In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 253,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
