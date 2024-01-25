Breakwater Capital Group Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

