Breakwater Capital Group Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,597. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

