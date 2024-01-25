Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 224,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,016. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

