Breakwater Capital Group Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after acquiring an additional 544,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.87. 31,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.44. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

