Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 686,116 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 116,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 65,051 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 93,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,386. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

