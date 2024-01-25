Breakwater Capital Group Sells 200 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Allegion were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,328,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 76,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $124.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.20. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

